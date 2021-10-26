<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
Pittsfield superintendent alerts families about social media threat

Pittsfield Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis alerted residents Tuesday to a widely circulated social media threat that may cause concern among local families. The threat of school violence is not believed to have originated locally. 

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

In a recorded and emailed messages Tuesday, Pittsfield's top school official told families that the district is aware of vague threats of school violence circulating on social media. 

The messages are coming "across state lines," Superintendent Joseph Curtis said. The posts are not believed to have originated in Pittsfield.

"We have received communications from many family members about a post that is being circulated through social media," Curtis said in the messages. "Representatives of the Pittsfield Police Department are aware."

Joseph Curtis message on social media threat

Audio of message sent Oct. 26, 2021

Though the messages do not specifically refer to the Pittsfield schools, Curtis invited families to reach out to authorities. "As always, if anyone has any additional information, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department, the School Principal, or my office immediately," he said. 

Other school districts around the country have shared similar messages with families regarding the social media threats, including one circulating on Snapchat. 

In his email, Curtis shared a link to a television station's report about a similar threat that was received by social media users in Penfield, N.Y., in the Rochester area.

On Monday night, the Penfield school superintendent sent a message to families explaining that the post contains vague threats to "shoot up" a school. The local sheriff said the language in the post is similar to that appearing in social media feeds around the U.S.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

