Pittsfield superintendent alerts families about social media threat

In a recorded and emailed messages Tuesday, Pittsfield's top school official told families that the district is aware of vague threats of school violence circulating on social media.
The messages are coming "across state lines," Superintendent Joseph Curtis said. The posts are not believed to have originated in Pittsfield.
"We have received communications from many family members about a post that is being circulated through social media," Curtis said in the messages. "Representatives of the Pittsfield Police Department are aware."
Though the messages do not specifically refer to the Pittsfield schools, Curtis invited families to reach out to authorities. "As always, if anyone has any additional information, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department, the School Principal, or my office immediately," he said.
Other school districts around the country have shared similar messages with families regarding the social media threats, including one circulating on Snapchat.
In his email, Curtis shared a link to a television station's report about a similar threat that was received by social media users in Penfield, N.Y., in the Rochester area.
On Monday night, the Penfield school superintendent sent a message to families explaining that the post contains vague threats to "shoot up" a school. The local sheriff said the language in the post is similar to that appearing in social media feeds around the U.S.