Pittsfield police arrest 17-year-old on drug and weapons charges

PITTSFIELD — A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested Monday on drug and weapons charges.
Police said this is the sixth arrest of a juvenile on firearm-related charges in the last six months, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
The juvenile was taken into custody after police received a tip that he was in possession of a firearm. In addition to a loaded handgun, police said they also found a substantial amount of cocaine and a large quantity of cash.
He faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, trafficking in cocaine, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony and violation of probation
The juvenile was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Pittsfield Juvenile Court.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Virgilio at 413-448-9700, ext. 607, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).