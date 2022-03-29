Pittsfield woman accused of lying to police, destroying evidence in Pittsfield State Forest homicide investigation

PITTSFIELD — State police have charged a city woman with destroying evidence and lying to investigators in connection with the killing of Reymon Delacruz-Batista.
Melissa Perrea, 43, was released on personal recognizance Monday following her arraignment on two charges in the homicide investigation.
Two men — Jamel Nicholson, 33, and Naquan Miller, 42 — have been arrested on kidnapping and murder charges in Delacruz-Batista's death. Prosecutors believe two others also were involved.
Court files show that Miller and Perrea live at the same address on Wilson Street in Pittsfield.
It was not clear how Perrea is alleged to have misled investigations, or what evidence she was accused of destroying. The police report and arrest warrant application associated with he arrest were impounded at the request of prosecutors. Documents related to Nicholson's and Miller's cases also have been impounded.
In seeking the impoundment order on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell said in an affidavit that the documents contain information about the "murder, scene and witnesses."
She said disclosing that information could prompt the other suspects to flee, put police and witnesses at risk, and jeopardize the investigation.
Delacruz-Batista, 32, of Pittsfield, was found about 5 a.m. Dec. 4 by hunters near the Lulu Brook parking area in Pittsfield State Forest. He had been shot multiple times.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the next day that his death was a homicide.
Perrea pleaded not guilty on Monday to a single count of intimidating a witness, juror, police or court official and a single count of withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, according to court documents.
Her arraignment was held in Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington because the courthouse in Pittsfield was closed Monday following a break-in.
She is represented by attorneys Greg Barry and Robert Kinzer. Barry told The Eagle that he expects to receive more information about the new case by the end of the week.