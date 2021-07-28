GREAT BARRINGTON — Police are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred early Monday at three convenience stores.
The first was reported at XtraMart, 696 Main St. Officers responded to the store around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a burglary alarm, according to a news release from the Great Barrington Police Department. A few minutes later, police received alarm activations at Cumberland Farms, 140 Main St., and Sunoco, 109 State Road.
Police from several neighboring towns responded to assist in the investigation, and authorities determined that all three locations had been broken into. Cash drawers and ATMs were the "primary target," the release stated.
Surveillance footage showed four suspects breaking into the stores, and all of them were masked, wearing hoods and gloves. They were riding in a dark colored sedan without a front plate, according to the release.
Connecticut State Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services are assisting Great Barrington police with the investigation.