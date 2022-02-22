Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in Pittsfield State Forest last December

PITTSFIELD — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found in Pittsfield State Forest last December.
Jamel Nicholson, 33, of Cheshire, was arrested on Bradford Street in Pittsfield on Sunday in the shooting death of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, 32, of Pittsfield, according to court officials. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court on charges of murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Delacruz-Batista was found about 5 a.m. Dec. 4 by hunters near the Lulu Brook parking area in Pittsfield State Forest. He had been shot multiple times.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the next day his death was a homicide, with gunshots being the cause.
Delacruz-Batista, was the former owner of All Star Cuts barber shop on Tyler Street and had three children. He had been sentenced to prison in 2016 on drug and weapon charges.
Nicholson was acquitted after a Berkshire Superior Court trial last week on charges that he possessed a loaded handgun that state police found in a car Oct. 28, 2018.
