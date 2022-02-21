North Adams Police have arrested a suspect in the weekend shooting that injured two people

NORTH ADAMS — Police have arrested a suspect, Paul Douglas Starbird, in the shooting of two people early Saturday morning, according to Police Chief Jason Wood.
Starbird, 19, was arrested on charges including two counts of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to the North Adams Police Department dispatch log.
About 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to multiple calls about gunshots on State Street, near the Key West Lounge. Two people who were shot were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield; one person was in stable condition and the other in critical condition, police said over the weekend.
“We don’t think it’s going to turn fatal at this point,” Wood told The Eagle on Saturday. Updated conditions of the two people were not available Monday.
Before the shooting, there was a disagreement at the Key West Lounge, according to a woman who said she was there. She did not want her name publicized, but police documents confirm that she was there at the time of the incident.
The woman said she saw two people she knew get shot outside the bar.
"I was really scared," she said.
The incident involved some sort of feud and was not a random act, Wood told The Eagle over the weekend.
"This is an active investigation; therefore, no additional information will be released," reads a statement police made Saturday. "At this time, there is no danger to the public."
The incident left neighbors feeling rattled.
"I heard pow, pow, pow," one neighbor, who declined to give her name, said while standing on her doorstep Monday morning. She heard the three shots, a scream and then silence, she said.
Emanuela Bunt called police about 1:20 a.m. She has lived on State Street for more than two decades and said she has only heard gunshots there a few times.
"It's not common to hear gunshots like that," she said. "It's crazy."
