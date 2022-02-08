Police arrest suspect in connection with slaying last week in Pittsfield home

PITTSFIELD — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying last week of a city man in a King Street home.

The suspect, Michael Rose, 42, is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Central Berkshire District Court, according to Andy McKeever, a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

The victim, Jeric Black, 39, was found suffering from a “serious injury” late on Feb. 1, McKeever said in a statement released the next day. Black was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.

Officials at the time would only say Black's death was an "apparent" homicide. They did not reveal the nature of his injury, or elaborate on why they believed his death was a homicide.

A neighbor of the home at 181 King St. said police responding to the scene indicated there was no threat to the neighborhood.

This story will be updated.