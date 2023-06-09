Police clear large area in search for Savoy man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, but he remains at-large

Police searched a large area Thursday near the home of Jeffrey Cote, a Savoy man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, but came up empty.
Authorities have been looking for Cote since early Wednesday, when police say he stabbed a 49-year-old woman at a home on North Summer Street in Adams.
The woman was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries but is expected to survive. There has been no update on her condition since.
“Our search teams cleared a large area yesterday and did not locate Cote, who remains at large. There was no search today,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio wrote in an email Friday morning.
State police have said Cote may be armed and should be considered dangerous, and he is believed to be in Savoy or Cheshire. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who sees someone matching his description is asked to call 911 or the State Police-Cheshire Barracks at 413-743-4700.
This story may be updated.