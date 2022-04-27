Pittsfield Police Department study finds officer was justified in fatal March shooting of Miguel Estrella

PITTSFIELD — An internal investigation by Pittsfield police has found that the officer who shot and killed city resident Miguel Estrella on March 25 followed “use of force guidelines” and that Estrella posed an immediate threat as he came at an officer “at a fast pace” with a raised knife.

The preliminary report from the department’s Force Investigation Team (FIT), released Wednesday, says that Officer Nicholas Sondrini fired twice after repeated efforts to stop Estrella with less-lethal means failed and after officers had backed 120 feet away from Estrella, into Onota Street traffic.

Estrella, 22, died that night of two gunshot wounds to his torso – an outcome the department calls “tragic,” but one in which officers followed proper procedures.

“Recognizing this [imminent] deadly threat within a few feet of his position, Officer Sondrini fired 2 rounds from his firearm, striking Mr. Estrella with both rounds,” the report states.

“On the basis of the preliminary FIT report, Officer Sondrini’s TASER deployment and subsequent use of his firearm in response to a perceived imminent deadly threat is in compliance with all relevant department policies, training guidelines, statutory requirements, and use of force guidelines,” the report says.

Work continues by the department’s investigatory team and a complete report will be filed in the coming weeks, according to a statement approved by Police Chief Michael Wynn.

In the statement, the police department said it extended “sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Estrella.”

The statement said the department recognized the impact that Estrella’s shooting and death has had on the Pittsfield community and said it “extends great effort” to ensure that police officers follow “established protocols” and comply with “new/changing state/national requirements.”

Separately, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into the fatal shooting.

Both Sondrini and another officer who responded to the call at 279 Onota St., Christopher Coffey, had been placed on administrative leave after the shooting. Their status was changed Wednesday to limited duty, under which they can resume “non-enforcement” roles, the department said.

This story will be updated.