Police investigating vehicle break-in at Lenox Fit

LENOX — Police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” break-in that occurred early Monday morning at the parking lot of the Lenox Fit club on Pittsfield Road.
The break-in to a locked vehicle shortly after 7 a.m. yielded the club patron’s purse, but a second entry into an unlocked vehicle resulted in nothing stolen. Several other cars were cased by the suspect, said Lenox Fit owner Suzanne Merritt in a Facebook post.
“We can’t emphasize strongly enough how important it is to lock vehicles in any parking area, and not leave any valuables inside parking cars,” said Lenox Officer William Colvin, who responded to the scene.
A “be-on-the-lookout” message went out to police agencies following the incident, Colvin said.
Video surveillance was provided to police, he told The Eagle, but the license plate of the black Toyota Highlander was obscured. There were three suspects in the vehicle.
The suspects were roaming the Lenox Fit parking lot for more than 10 minutes, Merritt said.
“We are taking every necessary step to find the culprits — the driver, a passenger (lookout person) and the person in the back seat doing the break-ins,” she said in her post. “If you ever see anyone with multiple people in their car driving around our lot, this is not normal. Report any suspicious activity immediately.”