Police probe report of unlawful entry at West Stockbridge Congregational Church

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Police are investigating a report of unlawful entry at the West Stockbridge Congregational Church on Friday night. No property damage or injuries were reported as part of the incident and no items were believed to be stolen.
Officers from the West Stockbridge Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. Friday, roughly two hours after bystanders near the church, at 45 Main St., thought they heard someone moving around inside.
When police arrived, they determined there was no forced entry into the building, indicating the doors to the church might have been unsecured at the time.
The only noticeable change was that the church’s heating system had been turned off.
In a Facebook post, Caitlin Graham, outreach coordinator for the church, said it is working with West Stockbridge police to address the situation and has had other vandalism incidents in the past month “revolving around fuel oil.”
In the post, Graham said that the church has taken precautions to try to prevent it from happening again.
In an interview, Graham said that she hoped any members of the community in need of help would reach out to them so they could connect them with services. She also confirmed that no items were stolen from the church and said the church has no official statement about the incident.