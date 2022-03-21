Pittsfield police investigating pair of weekend shootings

PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred over the weekend.

No one was injured in either incident. The first occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Columbus Avenue, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department. A vehicle and residence were struck by gunfire, and officers found multiple shell casings in the area.

The second shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Burbank streets. Shell casings were also discovered in the area.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Detective Kim Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700, ext. 532. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).