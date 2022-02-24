North Adams police seeking second suspect wanted in connection with weekend shooting

NORTH ADAMS — City police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left two people injured.

Keith Larrabee of North Adams remains at large and charges are "pending at this point," North Adams Lt. Anthony Beverly said Thursday.

Because the incident is still under investigation, Beverly said he couldn't say what the pending charges are. “During the investigation he was shown to be part of this, therefore we have been looking for him," he said.

Another man, Paul Starbird, 19, of North Adams, was arrested in connection with the shooting and is facing several charges including armed assault with intent to murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Tuesday during a hearing in Northern Berkshire District Court, and Judge William Rota found Starbird to be dangerous and ordered him held without bail for 120 days while the case is pending.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning on State Street outside Key West Lounge. One person was critically injured and has undergone at least two surgeries, while the other victim was not seriously hurt.

Beverly didn't have an updated condition for the critically injured shooting victim on Thursday, but Assistant District Attorney Kelly Samuels said in court Tuesday that he is expected to live.

A motive for the violent incident has not been disclosed, but police said a fight occurred in Key West Lounge prior to the shooting, according to witnesses who spoke with police and security camera footage police detailed in a report filed with the Northern Berkshire District Court. One witness told police they saw Larrabee in the bar with a gun, and another told police Larrabee pointed a gun at him in the bar, according to the report.

Security camera footage also captured a man who police believe is Larrabee involved in a physical altercation outside the bar.

A man who police believe is Starbird is seen on security camera footage taking a gun from his jacket and pointing it at the two victims.