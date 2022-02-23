<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Law enforcement officers were gathered at Clarksburg home Wednesday, but it's not clear why

Crime scene van parked on street

A van from the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force is parked outside a house on Middle Road in Clarksburg. A member of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office declined to provide any information on the subject of any investigation.

 SCOTT STAFFORD — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

CLARKSBURG — Law enforcement officers were at a home on Middle Road for much of the day Wednesday, but it was unclear why.

Uniformed officers could be seen on the property, and a van from the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force was parked outside.

A member of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the nature of the activity and instructed a reporter to contact the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

A spokesman for that office declined to release any information at 4 p.m., but said when information does become available, it would be released as soon as possible.

This story will be updated.

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all