Police searching wooded area in Lee for NY woman reported missing

Officers search wooded area

Police officers search a wooded area off Church Street in Lee on Wednesday for a woman who has been missing since Sunday.
Photo of Meghan Marohn

Meghan Marohn

LEE — A large number of state and local police descended on an area of Lee on Wednesday morning to resume the search for missing New York woman, authorities said.

Meghan Marohn, 42, Bethlehem, N.Y., near Albany, has been missing since Sunday. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked at a trailhead near Longcope Park.

The search began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and wrapped up about 10 p.m., police said.

About 25 to 30 responders from state police, Lee Police and the Lee Fire Department returned to the scene about 9 a.m. to resume the search.

A state police helicopter and K-9 unit also are assisting in the search of about 40 acres of the park, which has a 1-mile loop trail system.

Marohn is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. No description of what she was wearing was available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Marohn is asked to call Lee Police at 413-243-5530.

State police cruisers line roadway in Lee

A large number of state police vehicles line an area of Church Street in Lee on Wednesday morning. Police were searching for a missing New York woman.

Dick Lindsay can be reached at rlindsay@berkshireeagle.com.

