Police searching wooded area in Lee for NY woman reported missing

LEE — A large number of state and local police descended on an area of Lee on Wednesday morning to resume the search for missing New York woman, authorities said.
Meghan Marohn, 42, Bethlehem, N.Y., near Albany, has been missing since Sunday. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked at a trailhead near Longcope Park.
The search began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and wrapped up about 10 p.m., police said.
About 25 to 30 responders from state police, Lee Police and the Lee Fire Department returned to the scene about 9 a.m. to resume the search.
A state police helicopter and K-9 unit also are assisting in the search of about 40 acres of the park, which has a 1-mile loop trail system.
Marohn is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. No description of what she was wearing was available.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Marohn is asked to call Lee Police at 413-243-5530.