A man had a portion of his ear severed in a knife fight in Adams on Friday night

ADAMS — A 29-year-old man suffered a severed ear during a knife fight on Friday night, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Two groups, involving juveniles and adults, were involved in the fight, said Julia Sabourin, a spokeswoman for the DA's Office. One group had been on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and another was at AJ’s Trailside Pub, she said. It was not clear exactly where exactly the fight occurred.
During the fight, the 29-year-old man was cut multiple times on his head, and a portion of one of his ears was severed by a sharp weapon Sabourin said is thought to be knife. The victim was treated at the hospital.
The incident is under investigation by state police and the Adams Police Department.