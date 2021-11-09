A prosecutor offered probation to a Berkshires man with more than 80 convictions. A judge wasn’t buying it

NORTH ADAMS — Charles E. Crisp Jr. tried to make off with a 55-inch TV, a prosecutor says, after breaking a window in late June 2020 to climb into a North Adams home. The month before, beset by a long drug habit, Crisp was found shirtless beside a road and slumped beside $635.70 worth of merchandise stolen from a CVS.
As Crisp’s trial neared for those alleged larcenies, a prosecutor reported that he has been doing well in recovery at Keenan House North, run by The Brien Center.
“What the commonwealth wants to see is [for] these people to get better,” Assistant District Attorney Kelly K. Samuels said Friday, as Crisp watched on a video connection from the treatment center. “The commonwealth doesn’t see the value of pulling Mr. Crisp out of Keenan House. … No period of sobriety has done anything for him until now. We’re seeing a profound change. It is a very different man from two years ago.”
Up on the bench in Northern Berkshire District Court, Judge Paul M. Vrabel was looking beyond the facts of the new cases. Crisp, he noted, has been convicted more than 80 times. A fellow defendant in the break-in, Eli Luttenberger, had accepted a plea at his trial and agreed to pay restitution.
“What’s the penalty here?” the judge asked.
Instead of accepting probation alone, Vrabel told Samuels that he wanted probation for Crisp, until November 2023, backed up by a two-year suspended sentence at the House of Correction.
“If he violates [probation], he’ll do every day of that suspended sentence,” the judge said.
“In my judgment, this is a free pass,” Vrabel said of the sentencing proposal he received from the prosecutor and defense counsel, Joanna Arkema.
“If he wants probation, he’s going to have a big sentence hanging over his head. … He’s had 80 chances, give or take, to turn things around. Why do we believe that now, he will succeed on probation?” Vrabel asked.
Computerized records show Crisp, 39, first was charged with a crime in the region Feb. 10, 2000.
While Vrabel expressed hope that Crisp is able to overcome substance abuse disorder, he questioned why prosecutors were willing to give him probation alone, in light of his long criminal history.
“I hope he makes it,” Vrabel said. “I don’t think he deserves it. He’s been victimizing the people of Northern Berkshire County.
“He’s getting a free pass for committing these crimes,” the judge said. “If he had no record, I would have no problem giving him probation. But, he has stolen from a member of the community. These are not victimless crimes.”
Samuels, the assistant district attorney, said the state’s approach is to address the cause of the criminality when it can.
“Mr. Crisp is alive now and healthy and living at Keenan House and participating in the community,” she said. “That’s what we really want for him, that he’s stopped committing crimes because he’s not buying drugs.”
The probation requires him to remain at Keenan House until discharged.
On the night of the June 29, 2020, break-in to a home on Murray Avenue in North Adams, Crisp admitted to Police Officer Brett C. Pierce that he had been inside the apartment, but claimed that he was helping to move the TV, which had been pulled from a wall mount. Police also found other electronics taken from the home in a rolling suitcase, including an Xbox and a Keurig coffee maker.
In a search of Crisp, they found a baggie labeled “Corona Virus” and a pipe believed to contain residue of crack cocaine. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, breaking and entering and destruction of property.
In the other case resolved Friday, Crisp was determined to have stolen merchandise from CVS on May 23, 2020.
An investigation by Officer Taylor A. Kline said police received a report of a man who had been pushed out of a car and appeared to be unconscious by a roadside. Kline wrote in a report that Crisp was surrounded by unopened CVS merchandise; Crisp told Kline he purchased the items from a friend named Mike, whose last name he could not recall.
Surveillance video from the store determined that Crisp had been inside and was seen leaving without paying. Two drug possession charges from the May 2020 arrest were dismissed by prosecutors, court papers say.