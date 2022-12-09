Prosecution rests in trial of three defendants charged with murder in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones

The prosecution Friday rested its case against three defendants charged in the 2017 shooting death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones.
DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Special Assistant District Attorney Brett Vottero and Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano completed the presentation of the Berkshire District Attorneys office’s evidence.
– A state police ballistics official who analyzed shell casings located at the scene of the shooting on Dewey Avenue presented his conclusions to jurors.
– Jurors heard about a pair of statuses Carey Pilot made on Facebook before the shooting occurred.
THE DEFENDANTS: Gary Linen, Carey Pilot and Elizabeth Perez stand accused of murder in the Oct. 2, 2017, shooting death of Asiyanna Jones in Pittsfield. All have pleaded not guilty. Opening arguments were held Monday.
TRIAL MOMENTS: Lt. John Soules testified that he was alerted via anonymous tip to a pair of Facebook posts published by a page associated with Pilot that said in part “You m*****f****** think it a game b****. I’m out here you dumb b**** I’m pulling up.”
– Jurors viewed several segments of two interviews that Pilot gave to police officers who were investigating the shooting. Pilot said during an interview on Oct. 3, 2017, that after someone broke up the fight between she and Perez, she called her daughters who picked her up then told them to drive to Dewey Avenue.
In another segment of the interview that day, Pilot told investigators her daughters and niece were parked on Dewey Avenue in one car, and Camia Kazimierszak parked on the street in another car and they all chilled. Pilot spoke to police again on Oct. 6, 2017. In a clip of that interview, jurors heard her tell investigators that she made a Facebook post after the fight on Cherry Street with Perez and said “I’m pulling up.” Vottero said Pilot never admitted during the police interviews that she used or possessed a gun.
– Matthew Capitanio, who lived with his former spouse Kristen off of Dewey Avenue, testified to hearing yelling and swearing in the lead-up to the shooting. He saw a car door slam before two cars did a U-turn and came to a stop facing north. He said he heard gunshots about 10 minutes later, and hit the floor.
– Sgt. Robert Paterson, a supervisor of the Firearms Identification Section of the Massachusetts State Police, testified that he analyzed ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of the shooting, which a Pittsfield police official previously said was a large scene approximately 400 feet long. Patterson said that he concluded that three different firearms were involved in the shootout.
WHAT COMES NEXT: After presenting the video clips of Pilot’s interviews, Vottero, the prosecutor, rested the DA’s case against the three defendants. Jurors will reconvene in Berkshire Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. Monday, when defense attorneys representing Pilot, Linen and Perez will have the opportunity to present evidence.
Closing arguments in the case are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. After those wrap up, Judge John Agostini will explain to jurors the laws that govern the charges against them and dictate how they must reach conclusions during their deliberations.
