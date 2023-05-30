Prosecutors lean on digital data, video surveillance to make murder case against Bronx man

PITTSFIELD — In the absence of eyewitnesses, prosecutors hope that digital surveillance will convince jurors that Lance Burke fatally shot a man on Willow Street.

Burke, 44, is accused of shooting David Green Jr. while he sat in a pickup truck on Willow Street the morning of Nov. 3, 2018.

His defense lawyer denied Burke was the shooter, and told jurors during opening statements Tuesday that the Berkshire District Attorney's Office's circumstantial case was a "jigsaw puzzle missing most of the pieces."

But First Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey said data from Burke's cellphone and multiple surveillance cameras place the Bronx resident at the scene of the shooting.

A device associated with his phone number traveled from the Bronx to Pittsfield the day before shooting, Shelvey said, where location data showed its owner made multiple trips to the residence where Green, 30, was staying in the Willow Street area.

Burke's device was in that area when Green was fatally shot the next morning, according to Shelvey. The prosecutor said Burke left Pittsfield just 20 minutes after Green was gunned down, and returned to the Bronx.

"Like it or not, we're in the 21st century, and what that means is someone is always watching," she said.

One of the people who watched the aftermath of the shooting was Richard Bastow, who was summonsed to court to testify for the prosecution.

Bastow said he heard three to four gunshots, followed by screaming. He looked out of his window on Cherry Street, and saw a Kia that was either brown or gray with New York plates make a three-point turn then drive away. Green had $6,000, cocaine, opioid pills and a loaded revolver on him when he was shot, and none of the items had been taken from him.

"It did appear that this was not a robbery," Brenna Dorr, a Pittsfield police investigator, testified later.

Shelvey said law enforcement spent "hundreds of hours" identifying the vehicle they believe the shooter used to flee the scene.

Dorr testified that she pulled a partial plate number from the suspect vehicle from a surveillance video taken off West Housatonic Street. She said she was able to enhance a grainy image and identify three of the characters on the license plate of the car, which also stood out because it had a taillight out.

Two of the characters were a match for the plates of a Kia sedan that was registered to Burke's girlfriend, Dorr said, and the third character that she thought was an "x" was actually a "y." Shelvey said Burke was known to use his girlfriend's car.

Dorr didn't only work the case by combing through surveillance footage — she was the first law enforcement official on the scene of the fatal shooting.

She testified that she was only about two blocks away fielding an unrelated call with a trainee when she heard gunshots. A notification from the city's ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance system sounded on her work phone moments later, alerting her to the approximate location of the shooting.

When she arrived, she saw Green slumped in the driver's seat of a truck with shot-out windows. Dorr, an Army veteran, jumped into action. She said she called for someone to summon EMS, and began rendering aid.

She testified that Green tried to talk, but she told him to save his energy, to try to breathe. She said she placed her thumb in the gunshot wound on his neck to try to slow the bleeding.

When firefighters arrived they helped remove Green from the truck, she said. Paramedic Jennifer Sommers testified about the lifesaving measures personnel attempted at the scene.

"He died in front of me," Sommers said from the witness stand.

Capt. Thomas Dawley testified that he found four spent shell casings on the outside the truck where Green was shot. They came from a different gun than the one Green had on him. Police never found the murder weapon.

First responders rushed Green to the hospital. He was revived, and underwent several surgeries, Shelvey said. Green ultimately was declared brain dead three days after he was shot, and died on Nov. 7.

The first day of testimony in Burke's trial ended after Dawley took the stand. The trial is set to resume in Berkshire Superior Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.