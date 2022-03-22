Prosecutors say jealousy led to the shooting of Nick Carnevale. But the defense says their case is 'fatally flawed'

PITTSFIELD — Jealousy. That's what prosecutors say is the motive behind the shooting of Nick Carnevale years ago at large outdoor party on October Mountain.

Kevin Nieves was jealous because his former girlfriend, Kassidy Tatro, moved on with her life, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano said Tuesday. And that emotion simmered within Nieves, and ultimately "boiled over" the night of Aug. 31, 2018, when Tatro attended the bonfire party with Carnevale and Jacob Blanchard.

It led a group that included Nieves and Daquan Douglas to surround Carnevale's pickup truck with he, Tatro and Blanchard inside, Yorlano said. It led to Carnevale being pulled from the vehicle and attacked. And finally, it led to his being shot in the head twice.

Yorlano outlined the prosecution's theory of the case during opening arguments Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court, where the retrial of Nieves and Daquan Douglas takes place this week. The first attempt for the pair's jury trial started spring 2020, but a mistrial was declared after the pandemic forced courthouses across the state to close.

Yorlano said that before the party began, Nieves and Tatro had exchanged a series of text messages, in which Nieves told Tatro not to go to the party. He warned her that while "nothing bad" would happen to her, "something is going to happen to her man," whom the prosecutor said Nieves believed was Carnevale.

But Joseph Harty, Nieves' defense lawyer, said it was Tatro, not Nieves, who was jealous. Based on the size of the party, prosecutors could potentially call 50 witnesses, and two of their witnesses, Tatro and Blanchard, have serious issues of credibility.

"Much like a character flaw, the commonwealth's theory of jealously is fatally flawed,” Harty said.

Harty zeroed in on the grant of immunity the state offered to Tatro in exchange for her testimony. Tatro walked into the courtroom wearing cuffs on her wrists and ankles, because on Monday, she was sentenced to a year in jail for assaulting Amy Gates in Pittsfield on March 8, 2019. Tatro testified that she had found Nieves in bed with Gates weeks before the party.

Tatro read some of the text messages she exchanged with Nieves, who wrote her just before 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting and said, "I have a bad feeling about [tonight]." Nieves told her it was "too soon" to see her with someone else.

"The only reason something would happen is if you start it,” Tatro said she replied.

"I didn't just get over you in the snap of a second," Nieves wrote in another text messages. Nieves, Tatro said, thought she was dating someone else, but she wasn't.

Tatro said she showed the text messages to Carnevale, who she said she saw with a "butterfly" knife before the group left for the party, but didn't see it again.

Yorlano said things became tense at the party, and Tatro said that she, Blanchard and Carnevale went back to Carnevale's truck, but it became stuck in the mud and a group that included the four defendants, approached the vehicle and forced Carnevale out of the truck.

Then, she said she heard five to seven gunshots, and police later recovered five spent shell casings from the scene. Tatro said she and Blanchard climbed out of the passenger side window of the truck because the vehicle was up against a tree and the door wouldn't open.

Tatro said she found Carnevale on the ground, bleeding from his head and nonresponsive before another partygoer left and called 911. A two-minute portion of the 911 call was played for the jury.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office alleges a third co-defendant, Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, pulled the trigger. Delvalle-Rodriguez and a fourth co-defendant, Christopher Frazier, are being charged together under a "joint venture" theory they were all accomplices in the shooting, which severely injured Carnevale.

Kristy Keeler, who was dating the Frazier at the time, testified that at one point during the party, Frazier told her "something bad is going to happen." Thinking a fistfight was about to happen, she said she then told people to leave the party. As attendees began leaving, she said she saw Nieves and Douglas running down a mud path toward Carnevale's truck.

She then heard someone crying "I've been stabbed," followed by the sound of Carnevale's truck attempting to back up, but spinning in the mud causing the truck to remain motionless. Keeler testified that she heard seven gunshots, then saw Douglas with a "slice" wound to his rib area.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.