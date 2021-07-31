A fire that started on a stove at a 4 Columbia St. apartment in Adams Saturday morning was quickly doused before it could spread through the building.
The Adams Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at the address, and on arrival firefighters found a fire that started on a stove in one of the units. First responders stretched a water line into the apartment and extinguished the blaze, according to Fire Chief John Pansecchi.
The fire had extended up the wall into the vent fan over the stove, and some of the kitchen cabinets were beginning to burn. Firefighters removed the vent fan and the cabinets to check for extension.
The apartment that had the fire received damage from fire, water and smoke. Two other apartments had minor smoke damage. The occupant of the apartment will be staying with family, while the other occupants will be able to stay in their unites.
Adams Fire Department, Adams Ambulance, Adams Police and The Adams Code Compliance Officer responded to the scene.