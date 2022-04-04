Searchers have recovered the body of an Adams woman who went missing in October

CHESHIRE — Authorities have confirmed that a body found in a wooded area of Cheshire last week was that of an Adams woman who went missing in the fall.
Paula Kelsey, 78, was reported missing by her family in October. She was last seen Oct. 15 walking near Richmond Hill Road.
Members of the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team discovered remains Wednesday in an area near Windsor Road, according to a statement released Monday from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday identified the remains as Kelsey's.
“I send my condolences to Mrs. Kelsey’s family, and I thank the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police for their continued dedication to this search," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the statement. "This is a sad conclusion, but at least investigators can provide the family with answers about what happened to their loved one.”
Kelsey, who had dementia, apparently got disoriented while out for a walk, the statement said. There was no evidence to suggest foul play.