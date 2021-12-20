One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD — One person died and another was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Route 8.
At least one of the drivers was transported to Albany Medical Center by a Life Net of New York helicopter, said Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police.
Doherty added that police, as of 7:15 p.m., were still working at the scene and diverting traffic. A stretch of Route 8 was closed between Route 23 in Otis and Route 57 in Sandisfield into the evening.
The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the 7.3 mile marker, Doherty said. The Office of the Medical Examiner was at the scene, and the collision is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services and Berkshire County State Police Detectives Unit.