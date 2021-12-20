At least one person seriously injured in two-car crash in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD — One person was transported to a New York hospital by helicopter on Monday after a two-car crash on Route 8, police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the 7.3 mile marker, according to Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police.
A stretch of Route 8 was closed between Route 23 in Otis and Route 57 in Sandisfield into the evening while police continued working at the scene
Doherty did not yet know how many people were involved, but said one person was flown to Albany Medical Center by a LifeNet of New York helicopter.
More information will be forthcoming, Doherty said.
This story will be updated.