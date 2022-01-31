Fire destroys Sandisfield home; no one injured, but two cats are missing

SANDISFIELD — A house was destroyed but no one was injured in a fire Monday afternoon off Route 8, near the Connecticut state line, officials said.

As of 4 p.m., two pet cats were still missing.

The single-story house, at 3 Slater Lane, was reduced to embers, said Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison.

“There’s nothing left,” he said.

Morrison said investigators were still sifting through the scene late into the afternoon.

“At the moment, it's 'unknown causes,'” Morrison said, “but we're assuming it was the wood stove.”

The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m., he said.

“One of my firemen called me and asked, ‘Do you have a burn permit on Slater Lane,’ ” Morrison said. “I said, ‘No, I don't have any burning permits today.’ ”

The firefighter notified the chief that he was seeing a lot of smoke coming from up the hill off Route 8, across the street from Sandisfield’s Fire Station No. 1.

Morrison told the firefighter to drive to the scene. He, himself, wasn’t far behind.

“The whole house was totally engulfed in flames,” Morrison said.

The house, which included a walk-out basement, contained 1,080 square feet of living space and was built in 1988, according to land records. The owner, Mary Slater, lives next door, Morrison said. It was being rented at the time. The renters had reported leaving for work at around 8 a.m.

Firefighters from Sandisfield were joined by those from Monterey, Tolland, New Marlborough and Otis, and from the Connecticut towns of Colebrook and Riverton.

Once the renters were contacted, firefighters began searching the area for the two cats, Morrison said.

“We did the best we can, and it is what it is, I'm sorry to say,” Morrison said. “I feel bad for the family.”