Police increase patrols around four Berkshire schools after email threatens shooting

GREAT BARRINGTON — Police have increased surveillance and patrols around at least four Berkshire County schools after an email Wednesday afternoon threatened the schools with a shooting on Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police investigators have since deemed the email to be spam and traced it to Europe, said Great Barrington Police Sgt. Adam Carlotto. The threat is not credible, he added, but police and the schools are taking precautions regardless.

Carlotto said officers would be rotating on patrols at targeted areas near the schools out of “an abundance of caution.”

The Brookside School, Berkshire Waldorf School and Bard College at Simon’s Rock, all in Great Barrington, as well as Hillcrest Academy in Pittsfield received the email at around 4 p.m. The writer did not specifically mention the schools by name.

It was sent from the email address “bidennjoe063@gmail.com." The text read, “Hello, I want to declare that tomorrow I will start shooting at your school. I understand how much pressure world events put on you. All these wars and crises. I’ll put you out of your misery, just be patient.”

Hillcrest Academy and the Brookside School — both owned by the same company — closed school Thursday and increased security, said Hillcrest CEO Jerry Burke. Representatives at Simon’s Rock, which was the site of a deadly school shooting in 1992, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Berkshire Waldorf School decided against closing, but took extra precautions learned from a law enforcement consultant after the Newtown, Conn. school shootings in 2012, said Erik Bruun, president of the school’s board of trustees.

Those include having someone outside to watch for unfamiliar people, locking all the doors after children arrive, and using only one door for entry, he said.

In an email to the school community Wednesday night, the school’s leadership team said they understood any anxiety as well as the decision to not come to school.

“Although we believe this email is a spam threat, we are treating it as a real concern,” the email said, before sharing the text of the threat.

Bruun said the school contacted police immediately.

“Police offered assistance and presence readily and professionally,” he said.

The decision to remain open with precautions is an effort to balance a "productive and meaningful life" in a shaky world, and not allow dark forces to “hijack us,” Bruun added.