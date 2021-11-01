Sources say embattled Williamstown police sergeant is off the force as of midnight

WILLIAMSTOWN — The police sergeant whose claims of discrimination and harassment ended the local careers of two top Williamstown officials was poised late Monday to join the list of former town employees.

Two sources told The Eagle that Scott E. McGowan's 19-year full-time career with the Williamstown Police Department was to end as of midnight Monday.

Quote Details of the agreement reached between McGowan and the town have not been made public.

McGowan's reported retirement, at age 46, comes eight months after he was placed on paid administrative leave, following a critical letter sent by all full-time members of the police department to town officials. It comes two weeks after McGowan accused the town of bias, in a second of two filings with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

Details of the agreement reached between McGowan and the town have not been made public. In time, when the personnel issue is deemed to be resolved, minutes of the executive sessions called by the Select Board to discuss McGowan are expected to become public. Those records will provide a window into how the town's top board reached an agreement with McGowan — and the financial terms involved.

Members of the police department were instructed Monday, if asked about McGowan's status, to say "he no longer works for the department."

Efforts late Monday to reach Interim Town Manager Charles T. Blanchard for details on the town's settlement with McGowan were unsuccessful.

McGowan's listed cell phone number was not accepting messages Monday night. He could not be reached for comment.

In an initial MCAD complaint in late 2019, then again in a federal civil lawsuit in August 2020, McGowan painted himself as a whistleblower revealing problems within the police department, including sexual and racial harassment by employees. One of his targets, former Chief Kyle Johnson, resigned in December 2020, prompting McGowan to withdraw his lawsuit, even as he spoke internally, according to officers, of angling to be named chief.

Last spring, Town Manager Jason Hoch resigned after questions were raised by officials and community members about his oversight of the police department and former chief Johnson, who reported to Hoch.

In March, officers ended their silence about McGowan and prepared a six-page letter accusing the sergeant of conduct unbecoming an officer, including acts of sexual harassment. The letter prompted the Select Board, and later Blanchard, to commission outside legal reviews of McGowan's behavior.

McGowan's Boston attorney, David A. Russcol, called the letter from officers a form of “character assassination.”

In recent weeks, two scheduled disciplinary hearings involving McGowan were canceled, suggesting that talks were ongoing to reach a settlement. Officials have declined to answer questions about McGowan's status, though Blanchard made clear that he hoped to resolve the sergeant's status before ending his interim assignment this fall as manager.

Members of the Williamstown Select Board called several emergency meetings over the past month to discuss how to proceed, in light of two investigations by outside attorneys into McGowan's conduct. Late this summer, Blanchard hired a third lawyer to review the earlier investigations and to provide advice to the town on how to go about deciding McGowan's future in the Williamstown Police Department.

In a series of stories in March, The Eagle reported that McGowan was seen by fellow officials as having repeatedly engaged in discriminatory behavior. The Eagle also reported that in 2005, McGowan altered internal departmental records, according to a former chief, in an attempt to conceal that he had physically confronted a Williams College student.

Since being placed on leave March 1, McGowan has received roughly $50,660 in pay, based on a yearly salary of $76,000.

The investigation into McGowan’s conduct was led by two outside investigators, Judy A. Levenson and Paul L’Italien. The reports cost the town about $58,000. Blanchard later hired Worcester attorney Demitrios M. Moschos as a special investigator to determine whether enough evidence has been compiled to fire McGowan.

The MCAD filing Oct. 18 disclosed that McGowan had been notified by the town that he faced a disciplinary hearing that same week. McGowan called for the hearing to be held in public, as is his right, a move that insiders say put pressure on the town because some scheduled witnesses did not want to speak publicly.