<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search for missing NY woman shifts farther south from Longcope Park area in Lee

Cruisers at Lee property

State and local police have shifted their staging area to a property off Church Street just south of Longcope Park in the search for Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, N.Y.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN -- THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LEE — The search for a missing New York woman has shifted to an area just south of the park where the operation began several days ago.

Dozens of state police cruisers and other vehicles were parked at a property on Church Street on Friday morning, the fourth day of the search.

Officials will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. at Lee Town Hall to provide an update on the operation.

Map

Meghan Marohn, 42, of Bethlehem, N.Y., has been missing since Sunday. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked at a trailhead near Longcope Park, which is off Church Street.

Bethlehem Police Commander James Rexford has said that Marohn has a background in hiking and may have been staying at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

State police began searching for her Tuesday in the park and the surrounding area, without success. The search was temporarily suspended Thursday, and then resumed a bit further south along Church Street.

This story will be updated.

Dick Lindsay can be reached at rlindsay@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all