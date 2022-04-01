Search for missing NY woman shifts farther south from Longcope Park area in Lee

LEE — The search for a missing New York woman has shifted to an area just south of the park where the operation began several days ago.

Dozens of state police cruisers and other vehicles were parked at a property on Church Street on Friday morning, the fourth day of the search.

Officials will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. at Lee Town Hall to provide an update on the operation.

Meghan Marohn, 42, of Bethlehem, N.Y., has been missing since Sunday. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked at a trailhead near Longcope Park, which is off Church Street.

Bethlehem Police Commander James Rexford has said that Marohn has a background in hiking and may have been staying at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

State police began searching for her Tuesday in the park and the surrounding area, without success. The search was temporarily suspended Thursday, and then resumed a bit further south along Church Street.

This story will be updated.