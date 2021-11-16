Second defendant in 2018 Adams home invasion enters plea, gets 'deal of a lifetime'

PITTSFIELD — A defendant in an Adams home invasion took a plea deal Tuesday, making it an early day for the jury that had been convened to weigh his case.

Jordan Hawkins-Darden, 25, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of larceny under $1,200 and was sentenced to one year in the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction by Judge John Agostini. The sentence was in line with a recommendation from Assistant District Attorney Andrew Giarolo. It also matched the sentence given to co-defendant Jacob Galipeo this year.

"Neither one of them had any adult record; they were both equally culpable in this matter," Giarolo said, adding that "the principals of equity and equality mandate" that Hawkins-Darden receive the same penalty as his co-defendant.

Trial set to begin in 2018 home invasion, and the case hangs on a witness seeking immunity A jury has been seated to hear the case of a Springfield man accused in an armed home invasion in Adams. And the key witness in the case has signaled that he intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

"We have several young people who made an extremely poor decision, and in doing so they truly scared" the two victims, Giarolo said, calling the facts of the case "extremely serious."

A weapon that Giarolo said authorities have "every reason to believe" was a BB gun was brandished during the home invasion.

Prosecutors dismissed two counts each of armed robbery and home invasion. The latter charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years of incarceration, defense attorney Joshua Hochberg said.

Hawkins-Darden admitted to facts sufficient for a finding of guilt on daytime felony breaking and entering and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for two years.

The same deal was on the table days before Hawkins-Darden decided to proceed toward trial, Giarolo said.

Hochberg said he "pushed hard" to have Hawkins-Darden go to a jury trial because prosecutors had a "weak case." On Monday, Giarolo indicated that the state planned to seek immunity for Jacob Blanchard, its "critical essential witness."

Agostini said the case was a difficult one for prosecutors to try because of a "confluence" of factors, and noted the involvement of weapons, and the elements of larceny and preplanning involved in the crime.

Given as much, Hawkins-Darden "got a deal of a lifetime," Agostini said.

Agostini said Hawkins-Darden has a separate assault with a firearm case pending in Massachusetts, and other charges pending in Texas, where, his defense lawyer said, he has been living for about the past two years.

Four men went to a Jordan Street residence Oct. 18, 2018, to confront the resident about a "past dispute," Giarolo said. Had the matter gone to trial, the resident's girlfriend, who was home at the time, would have testified that Galipeo knocked on the door and her boyfriend answered, Giarolo said.

According to Giarolo, Blanchard would have testified that Hawkins-Darden, who also is known as "Facts," punched the resident in the face, and along with an individual identified only as "Rell," he entered the home with a BB gun before making off with a "quantity of marijuana," as well as the resident's cellphone and cash.

Jury selection was completed Monday, but Hawkins-Darden opted to take the plea before opening arguments.