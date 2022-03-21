<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Second suspect arrested in Pittsfield State Forest homicide

PITTSFIELD — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the December killing of a man whose body was found in Pittsfield State Forest. 

Naquan Miller, 42, of Wilson Street in Pittsfield, was arrested on murder, kidnapping and firearms charges in the shooting death of Reymon Delacruz-Batista.

He was scheduled to be arraigned 2 p.m. Monday in Central Berkshire District Court. 

Miller is the second person to be arrested in Delacruz-Batista's death, following the February arrest of 33-year-old Jamel Nicholson on identical charges.

Four suspects have been identified in the homicide investigation, according to District Attorney Andrea Harrington. With Miller's arrest, two other suspects remain at large. 

Defense lawyer Josh Hochberg is representing Miller for bail purposes, according to the clerk's office. 

Delacruz-Batista, 32 of Pittsfield was found around 5 a.m. Dec. 4 by hunters near the Lulu Brook parking area in Pittsfield State Forest. He had been shot multiple times.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the next day that his death was a homicide.

This story will be updated.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

