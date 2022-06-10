Several people injured in Dalton crash

DALTON — Several people were injured Thursday night after a car crashed in the 700 block of Grange Hall Road.
The wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m. when authorities received a report of a car that had hit a telephone pole, the Dalton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Dispatch then received information that the crash was a rollover and seven people were injured.
Four ambulances were sent to the scene, where they found multiple people injured. They were all taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for treatment.
This story will be updated.