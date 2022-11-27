map

A gunfire incident in Shaftsbury drew a large police response on Friday afternoon and evening. But, several hours later, by the time law enforcement officers dismantled their perimeter at 127 Ehrich Road, the alleged shooter, Gerardo Zelayagranados, 31, of Shaftsbury, was still inside the home, with police planning to cite him later on three counts of reckless endangerment. He was arrested Saturday without incident.

 SREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE MAPS

SHAFTSBURY, Vt., — A Shaftsbury, Vt., man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon on three counts of reckless endangerment, following a multi-agency response to reports of gunfire near Ehrich Road on Friday.

Modal