SHAFTSBURY, Vt., — A Shaftsbury, Vt., man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon on three counts of reckless endangerment, following a multi-agency response to reports of gunfire near Ehrich Road on Friday.
Shaftsbury, Vt., man faces reckless endangerment charges in reported gunfire incident
- Vermont News & Media
-
-
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Articles
- 57 years on, the cast of Arlo Guthrie's 'Alice's Restaurant Massacree' shares a Thanksgiving
- Friday night rollover crash in Pittsfield leaves one with minor injuries
- Their trash adventure made music history. Arlo, Rick and Alice plan their first Thanksgiving together in 57 years
- James Brooke: Ukrainians now face 'Kholodomor,' or death by cold
- Inflation didn't stop these Berkshire County shoppers from hitting stores Friday
- Shoppers share details of their holiday scores during Small Business Saturday in Pittsfield
- Gunfire incident in Shaftsbury, Vt., ends with plans for criminal citation
- A Thanksgiving fire took everything from an Adams family. Now a community is giving back
- Can low-paid workers at nonprofit cultural groups afford to live in the Berkshires? A new survey attempts to find out
- Chef Dan Barber brings new veggie varieties to the aisle with Row 7 Seed Company
Collections
- Remember when you used to stand in line for Black Friday deals? Here's a look back at Black Fridays in the Berkshires
- Photos: Berkshire Nursing Families founder and director Rosalie Girard, "The Baby Whisperer" is retiring
- Photos: Fire on Thanksgiving morning destroys multi-family home on Richmond St. in Adams
- Photos: Runners hit the streets early on Thanksgiving for the 7th MountainOne Thankful 5K
- Photos: Today in History for Nov. 25
- Photos: Today in History for Nov. 27
- Photos: North Adams holiday trees are installed and decorated
- Photos: Boys Cross-Country State Championships at Fort Devens
- Photos: Today in History for Nov. 26
- Photos: 2022 Berkshire Food Project's Thanksgiving meal