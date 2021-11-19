PITTSFIELD — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a local woman accused of buying nicotine vape pens for a 12-year-old and the child's friends.
Anya Volff, 26, of West Street in Pittsfield, failed to appear in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday for her arraignment on one misdemeanor charge of delivering a tobacco product to a minor, prompting the arrest warrant.
A mother contacted Pittsfield police earlier this year and reported she had records of phone messages between Volff and her 12-year-old daughter, said Officer Craig Jones in a report.
Jones spoke with the mother on April 14, and said he confirmed through Snapchat messages that Volff sold the child a vape pen.
The officer also spoke with the 12-year-old, and learned Volff allegedly had been selling vapes to "all of her juvenile friends as well."
According to the report, the child declined to name her friends, but indicated as many as 20 people around her age may also have gotten vapes through Volff.
Volff was summonsed to court twice for arraignment but failed to appear both times.
The charge of delivering a tobacco product to a minor carries a $100 fine.