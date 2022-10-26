University of New Haven students were among the dead and injured in Sheffield crash that killed three, injured five

SHEFFIELD — A Connecticut community is reeling after an early-morning crash Tuesday on Route 7 took the lives of two University of New Haven students and injured four others who attend the school.

A student at another university in Massachusetts also died from injuries suffered in the collision between a minivan carrying seven people and a pickup truck carrying no passengers.

Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India, and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India, died, according to Ophelie Rowe-Allen, the university’s dean of students, who emailed a statement to the New Haven school community late Tuesday.

The identity of the student who attended school in Massachusetts has not been disclosed. The driver of the pickup has also not been named.

Four other graduate students at the University of New Haven, including the driver of the minivan, were injured and are hospitalized at Berkshire Medical Center, as is the driver of the pickup truck. Authorities also have not released the conditions of all those injured.

Rowe-Allen said the school would pass on information to the community about the injured students when it is released.

“Please join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the parents, family, friends, and classmates of Pavani and Sai, and in keeping all of the students involved in your thoughts,” Rowe-Allen wrote.

The school is offering grief counseling and other support to students, she added.

The details of the crash remain unclear, including where the students were going. The accident is under investigation by Sheffield police and the state police accident reconstruction unit.

Sheffield Police are not releasing further information. State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis referred questions to Sheffield police and and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

A spokesperson for the DA said he is out of the office until Monday. Andrew McKeever, the DA's public information officer, later responded that the office would release information after it had notified all the families.

The accident happened between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Route 7 and Pike Road. Photos of the vehicles indicate a head-on collision between the Toyota Sienna minivan and a Chevy Silverado.

Heavy rains and fog may have contributed to the wreck, Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson III suggested Tuesday. Drivers of both vehicles will be interviewed, he added Tuesday, noting they also were hospitalized.

Sai Narasimha Patamsetti was a business analytics graduate student. Pavani Gullapally was a graduate student studying civil engineering, according to the statement.

A social media post on the profile page of Indian television site, ManoranjanTV US, indicates that the students had been on a trip to see the fall colors.

The University of New Haven is popular with students from India, ranking 69th out of a total 999 schools, according to College Factual, a website for prospective college students.

Telugu 360, an online news site based in Hyderabad, India, said the three students killed were all from the Telugu States, in southeastern India.

The university will continue to update the community.

“We will share details on arrangements for celebrating the lives of Pavani and Sai when they are finalized by their families,” Rowe-Allen said. “Details will be shared soon for an on-campus memorial.”

Sue Pranulis, senior executive director of marketing and communications at the university, told The Eagle that "it is a tragic day for our community."