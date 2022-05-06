FBI and police continue to search for evidence in ongoing probe near the Housatonic River in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD — Investigators are still working Friday at the edge of a cornfield near the Housatonic River as they continue to search for evidence in what the FBI says is an ongoing probe.

While the large law enforcement crew led by the FBI has dwindled since Thursday, a number of police vehicles and equipment are still present at this staging area near a cluster of trees in the 156-acre field owned by a local farmer.

On Thursday, police were using an excavator, grader and other machinery.

An FBI spokesperson on Friday again said they could not release information about the case. On Thursday, Kristen Setera of the FBI’s Boston Division said the agency is trying to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation as it looks for “specific evidence." She said there is no threat to public safety.

Local police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office also would not comment and referred inquiries to the FBI.

Sheffield police late Thursday issued a statement saying the investigation “is not connected to any other cases in Berkshire County.”

The large police presence here at a rest area off Route 7 has sparked speculation in the community that it is related to the disappearance of Meghan Marohn, a New York state woman who went missing in late March after visiting Stockbridge. Residents had found her car parked at a South Lee trailhead, and police and family are continuing that search.

Sources familiar with that and the FBI investigation said the two cases are unrelated.