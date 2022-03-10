The suspect in a recent Pittsfield shooting has waived extradition from NJ, where he was arrested

A city man who was arrested in Trenton, N.J., in a recent shooting in Pittsfield has waived extradition and will be transported back to Berkshire County for court.
Terrell Ortiz, 42, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old city man March 3, in a West Street residence, according to Pittsfield Police.
An arrest warrant for Ortiz was issued Friday, and Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said Ortiz was taken into custody Sunday morning by Trenton Police.
Ortiz waived extradition Wednesday, and will be brought by Pittsfield Police to Massachusetts, where he faces a charge of assault and battery by discharging a firearm.
It remains unclear when Ortiz will be arraigned, as Pittsfield Police still must being him to Berkshire County, Andy McKeever, a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, said Thursday.
Investigators learned of the early March shooting when they responded to Berkshire Medical Center. A victim was being treated there for a serious injury.
After determining the location of the incident, investigators gathered ballistic evidence and identified Ortiz as a suspect, Soules said.
The two men knew each other, according to police, who said they don't believe the shooting was a "random act.”