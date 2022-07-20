An announcement is expected Thursday regarding the Pittsfield teen who went missing near Silver Lake

PITTSFIELD — A spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said late Wednesday that a statement will be released Thursday regarding a missing Pittsfield teen.

A search of Silver Lake ended Tuesday without finding the missing man, 19-year-old Joshua Rodriguez, who family say had been despondent after receiving a troubling medical diagnosis.

Police Chief Michael Wynn told The Eagle on Wednesday that all information about the missing teen will come through the DA’s office.

Mayor Linda Tyer, who visited with the teen’s family at Silver Lake during Tuesday’s search, said Wednesday evening that "we had some very sad news there today."

Tyer, who was attending the Pittsfield School Committee meeting, wouldn't confirm details about the incident, saying that only law enforcement authorities were authorized to speak to the issue.

At Silver Lake, a police unit that responds to homicide cases was seen at the site Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, dive teams from various agencies around the county, including the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsfield Fire Department, searched the lake for the missing teen.

Following the search Tuesday, Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said the case would transition to a more traditional missing person’s case.

But that appeared to change Wednesday. Pittsfield police initially said a statement would be provided that day. Wynn later told The Eagle that the DA's office would be handling the matter. A spokesman for that office said information would not be available until Thursday.

Rodriguez’s family called police Tuesday after they found personal items that belonged to him near the lake that morning. Ganitza Williams, his great-aunt, said that Rodriguez was known to spend time by the lake, so the family searched around there when he went missing and asked police to focus a search there.

In initial reports, police said they were looking for a despondent man by the lake but were not sure if he had entered the water. Rodriguez recently received a discouraging medical diagnosis and doubted his ability to regain his health, causing thoughts of self-harm, according to a family member at the scene.