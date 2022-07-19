Search underway at Silver Lake in Pittsfield for a missing person

PITTSFIELD — Police have begun a search of Silver Lake in downtown Pittsfield for a person who is said to be despondent and may have gone into the water.
As of 1 p.m., authorities were setting up a command post and had closed Silver Lake Boulevard to through traffic. An inflatable red boat carrying a search-and-rescue team could be seen out on the lake.
A Pittsfield police official cautioned that law enforcement departments were responding only to the possibility that a "missing or despondent" individual may be in the water, not to hard information that the person was present.
Representatives of the Berkshire Sheriff's Department and the Pittsfield Fire Department Search and Rescue team were also on the scene.
The report of a missing person was called in by a family member.
