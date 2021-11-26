PITTSFIELD — A city man is headed to jail for six months for assaulting a resident at a Richmond home for the intellectually disabled.
Hiram C. McGirt, 52, of Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield, admitted to dragging the 30-year-old resident by his legs off of a couch, across the floor and into his room at the house run by the Berkshire County Arc the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2019.
Later that day, a BCArc director of residential services reported to the resident's mother that "marks" were noticed on the resident's back and elbow, according to a report by State Trooper Jeffrey Cutlip.
The family reported the incident two days later to state police in Lee.
Investigators determined three employees were at the home at the time of the assault. One of those staffers reported to supervisors the day after the incident that he couldn't sleep the night before because he had seen what happened, but didn't initially disclose it.
The employee said the resident had become upset and aggressive toward McGirt, who reportedly "grabbed" the resident to "calm him down." After turning around to tend to another resident, the employee said he then saw McGirt "dragging [the resident] across the floor towards his room."
The third employee later told police he saw McGirt pull the resident off of a couch "by his legs" and drag him "across the house" and to the resident's room.
All three employees, including McGirt, were suspended on Sept. 4 and terminated Sept. 5.
Kenneth W. Singer, BCArc’s president and CEO, said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Our biggest priority is keeping safe the individuals we serve."
"We support the District Attorney’s actions to move forward with this case," he added, "and we have supported the family through the process.”
McGirt pleaded guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday to one count of assault and battery on a disabled person, according to court documents, and was sentenced by Judge Mark Pasquariello to six months in jail.
Pasquariello briefly stayed McGirt's sentence, ordering him to report to the House of Correction on Friday morning.