Lanesborough woman identified as snow-maker killed in Jiminy Peak accident

HINSDALE — The person killed in a snow-making accident Tuesday at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort has been identified as Kimberlee Francoeur.
Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, died as a result of injuries suffered when the snowmobile she was operating collided with a snow groomer, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
"According to witness statements, Francoeur was working as a snowmaker and the snowmobile she was operating was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer operator backed into the vehicle. Francoeur succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the collision," the release stated.
The DA's office called the incident, which occurred shortly before 11 a.m., "an apparent accidental death." Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Francoeur was pronounced dead around 11:20 a.m.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of her body to determine the cause and manner of her death.
Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration all responded to the scene. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing.