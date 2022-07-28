Section of South Street in Pittsfield closed to traffic due to a gas line break

PITTSFIELD — An early morning gas line incident on South Street has closed a portion of the road from George Street to Crofut Street until further notice.
Pittsfield Police Patrol Sgt. Ryan Williams said the road will be shut down for the next few hours. A utility crew digging in the area hit an underground power line, he said.
According to a reporter on the scene, a little before 9 a.m. Thursday crews were performing ongoing work on a Berkshire Gas line when suddenly residents in the area lost power. When the reporter looked out their window, they saw a group of workers gathered looking down at where the work was being done. Suddenly, there was a "whoosh" sound and a ball of flame shot up in the air, according to the reporter. The five or six workers nearby ran away.
Police and fire department officials on the scene declined to comment at this time, other than to state the section of road was closed.
This story will be updated.