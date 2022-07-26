Springfield man is convicted of charges stemming from daylight shooting in downtown Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A judge Tuesday found Myron Crapps guilty of shooting a 43-year-old woman on Kent Avenue in Pittsfield in the summer of 2020.

Crapps, 31, of Springfield, was convicted by Berkshire Superior Court Judge John Agostini of assault and battery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm after a two-day bench trial.

Crapps was found guilty of opening fire in daylight in downtown Pittsfield, striking a woman multiple times just before 2 p.m. on July 7, 2020. Police said he was in a car that stopped on Kent Avenue and whose occupants sexually propositioned two females including, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said, a preteen girl.

The mother of one of them confronted the males, and after an argument, was shot three times by Crapps, a spokesman for the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Pittsfield police obtained a warrant for Crapps’ arrest after interviewing witnesses, and Crapps was arrested on July 13, 2020, in Springfield.

Harrington said the victim and witnesses gave "powerful" testimony.

"My office prioritizes holding those who commit violence in our community accountable for their actions," she said in a statement.

Crapps is due to be sentenced Sept. 28, the DA's office said. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano. Crapps was represented by defense lawyer Kedar Ismail.