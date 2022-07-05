<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A Springfield man was facing 12 years in prison on trafficking charges. A plea deal will significantly reduce that sentence

Heroin and guns seized Pittsfield

Weapons and heroin seized by police in an October 2020 bust in Pittsfield led to the arrest of Raekwan Jackson and several other suspects. Jackson pleaded guilty to trafficking charges on Thursday.

PITTSFIELD — A man who was at the center of a large wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in the Berkshires is facing more than three years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Raekwan Jackson, of Springfield, has admitted to trafficking cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws. As part of an agreement with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, he pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday to a reduced charge of trafficking between 18 and 36 grams of heroin.

Jackson was initially charged with trafficking over 200 grams of heroin, a charge that carries a sentence of at least 12 years in prison. The lesser charge carries a maximum sentence of at least 3 1/2 years in prison.

He was ordered to reside with his sister in Springfield until his sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 29.

Defendants arrested in connection with drug distribution ring strike plea deals with prosecutors

During an investigation in 2019 and 2020, law enforcement gathered information that members of organization known as the Sycamore Street Posse, which a judge said included Jackson, were bringing “large amounts” of heroin into the Pittsfield area and supplying dealers.

The probe involved a residence at 10 Daniels Ave. in Pittsfield that authorities said was used as a base for operations.

In October 2020, police learned that Jackson would be transporting heroin from New York to Berkshire County, court records show. They followed him to the Best Western Hotel on West Housatonic Street, where they also encountered another vehicle with three other men charged in the investigation.

Police seized 13,500 bags of heroin amounting to about 270 grams from the second vehicle, according to court documents.

Along with Jackson, the investigation led to the arrests of several other men: Ka’Refi Hillery, of Woonsocket, R.I.; Bertram Oram, of Springfield; Devron Howard, of Adams; Shawn Sanders, of Dorchester; and Kendall Hill and Isaac Howard, both of Pittsfield.

Some of those cases have been adjudicated, others remain pending.

