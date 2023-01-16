Lawyer says his client's burning of St. Joseph Church doors was no 'nefarious plot'

PITTSFIELD — It's not clear why a pair of Pittsfield men allegedly took part in burning a set of red doors to St. Joseph's Church.
But one defense attorney says it certainly wasn't part of any grand plot.
“This wasn’t a nefarious plot or a masterminded anything, it’s just a situation where someone wanted to set fire to something, and my client decided to tag along," said Raymond Jacoub, the lawyer for Michael Innis.
Innis and Brock Randolph are accused of setting aflame a set of doors to the North Street church on Aug.