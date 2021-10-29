State drops charge against man accused of threatening food delivery driver with a knife

PITTSFIELD — The state this month dropped a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon against a 76-year-old man who was accused of brandishing a knife at a DoorDash delivery driver and threatening to kill her family, according to court files.
John F. Lindley, of Pittsfield, had been summonsed for an initial appearance in Central Berkshire District Court on Oct. 20, but court files show the state dropped the charge before his arraignment.
Assistant District Attorney Aeleen Kang said in an Oct. 18 motion the dismissal was "required by the interests of justice."
Police responding to a report of the assault spoke with a 44-year-old woman who delivers food for the service DoorDash, Pittsfield police officer Edward Pezze said in a report.
She had gone at about 6 p.m. to Lindley's Highview Drive apartment to drop off food and drink that Lindley ordered from Methuselah Bar and Lounge, Pezze said. The driver asked Lindley for his ID, per DoorDash policy for alcohol deliveries.
The driver told police that Lindley got angry at the request and shouted at her, the report states. Lindley backed up into his apartment and grabbed a knife, which he held up then began advancing forward towards her, the driver told police.
She said Lindley also threatened to kill her entire family, according to the report. Authorities said the driver was unable to provide a description of the knife and didn't give a recorded statement.
Officers Pezze and Izinna Lytle spoke to Lindley at his apartment. Lindley said he had no problem producing his ID but became aggravated with the driver because her ID scanner had malfunctioned, prompting him to raise his voice.
He denied he grabbed a knife or threatened her, said Pezze in the report. Lindley also told police his aggravation stemmed from him being blind and largely reliant on food deliveries.
Officer Pezze requested that Lindley be summonsed to court to face a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but court documents show the Berkshire District Attorney's Office decided not to move forward with the case.