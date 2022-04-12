State police use helicopter, K-9 dog to locate Clarksburg man in a wooded area after crash

CLARKSBURG — A man who police say ran into the woods after crashing his pickup truck on Friday was rescued by Massachusetts State Police troopers, who used a helicopter and K-9 dog to locate him.
The man, 68, of Clarksburg, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries, according to a news release.
Police say the man's pickup was involved in a crash with another vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. on East Road. He then fled into the woods, and state police troopers used a helicopter and K-9 unit to search the area. He was eventually located using the aircraft's infrared camera, and troopers discovered that the man had suffered minor injuries after he ran into the woods.
He was treated for those injuries by first responders.
