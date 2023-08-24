A Pittsfield woman is facing felony charges after police found drugs and a loaded handgun in her vehicle

PITTSFIELD — A city woman was arrested on drug and weapons charges Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in her vehicle, along with quantities of suspected cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
Fataisha Moore, 33, was stopped after leaving a house at 76 Union St. that was under surveillance by police investigating reports of drug dealing in the building, according to a police report.
About 10 p.m., two state police troopers watched a red Hyundai pull into the back parking lot of the building, and then stay for just a few minutes before leaving.
The troopers pulled over the vehicle, which did not have working license plate lights, and the driver allegedly gave inconsistent answers when asked where she was coming from, the report said.
At that point, the trooper called in a police dog, which had an "alert response" when it sniffed the area of the driver's seat, the report said.
The troopers then discovered in the center console a loaded Sterling Arms .22 caliber handgun, for which Moore didn't have a license to carry.
A search of the vehicle yielded nearly 40 grams of a substance police believed to be cocaine, 64 individually packaged bags of marijuana, and a "large bag" that contained multicolored pills that police believed were ecstasy.
Moore pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday to charges of improper storage of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; cocaine trafficking; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute; and a number plate violation.
She was released after posting $5,000 bail and is due back in court Sept. 21.