Mass Pike shut down in Lee area as troopers worked to apprehend 'suspect'

Massachusetts State Police took a suspect into custody just before 9:20 a.m. today on the Massachusetts Turnpike, after a pursuit and standoff that closed the highway in both directions.
UPDATE - MSP negotiators en route to attempt to persuade suspect to surrender peacefully. Image downlinked to our Watch Center by our Air Wing shows scene on Turnpike. https://t.co/z51fbWfcV1 pic.twitter.com/JVNA7GtOm6— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022
State police said they stopped a vehicle after a pursuit on a westbound section of the turnpike sometime before 8:45 a.m., just short of Exit 3. At the time, troopers were attempting to get a suspect to leave the vehicle.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Pike was closed entirely in that area as a result of the incident.
State police later reported that negotiators were en route "to attempt to persuade suspect to surrender peacefully."
As of 9:20 a.m., state police reported that the suspect was in custody.
UPDATE #2 Suspect in custody. https://t.co/rzNEfux7yY— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022
This story will be updated.