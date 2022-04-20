<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Mass Pike shut down in Lee area as troopers worked to apprehend 'suspect'

Massachusetts State Police took a suspect into custody just before 9:20 a.m. today on the Massachusetts Turnpike, after a pursuit and standoff that closed the highway in both directions. 

State police said they stopped a vehicle after a pursuit on a westbound section of the turnpike sometime before 8:45 a.m., just short of Exit 3. At the time, troopers were attempting to get a suspect to leave the vehicle. 

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Pike was closed entirely in that area as a result of the incident.

State police later reported that negotiators were en route "to attempt to persuade suspect to surrender peacefully."

As of 9:20 a.m., state police reported that the suspect was in custody.

This story will be updated.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

