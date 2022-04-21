State police say search for Meghan Marohn is still ongoing

LEE — The search for Meghan Marohn, who went missing nearly a month ago, remains ongoing, state police said late Wednesday.

The high school teacher from Delmar, N.Y., has been missing since March 27, when her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee.

Authorities have since searched that area and "other areas of interest" in Lee, police said in a news release. Her brother, Peter Naple, recently told The Eagle that he last spoke to Marohn over the phone the day before she went missing, and that she was suffering from an emotional upset. He declined to elaborate.

“I asked how she was doing, and she said ‘I’m just enjoying my soup, and I’m reading a book, and I’m just enjoying the room,’” he said of the conversation.

Police do not believe there was foul play involved with Marohn’s disappearance, and said there is no evidence to suggest the public is in danger or that the case is connected to any others.

Marohn, 42, is described as white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Anyone who has seen Marohn or has information about her is asked to call state police detectives at 413-499-1112 or Lee police at 413-243-5530.