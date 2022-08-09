An arraignment for the man charged with killing Jillian Tatro has been delayed over COVID concerns

PITTSFIELD — An arraignment for a North Adams man accused of killing his wife last May has been delayed until later this month after a COVID outbreak at the jail.

Luis Rosado, 49, was scheduled to be arraigned last Thursday, but before the hearing he began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, according to Dan Sheridan, the sheriff's office assistant superintendent and legal counsel.

Rosado — who is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife, Jillian Tatro, 38 — refused to take a coronavirus test, Sheridan said. The sheriff's office alerted the court that Rosado was symptomatic, and the hearing was rescheduled.

Rosado is being held in pretrial custody at the Berkshire County House of Correction, where seven inmates tested positive for the coronavirus last week, leading to them being placed in isolation.

Three sheriff's office staff members have also tested positive, according to Sheridan. He said all the staff and inmates with the virus exhibited only minor symptoms.

The clerk's office said Tuesday work was underway to arraign Rosado in Berkshire Superior Court sometime next week or the week of Aug. 22.

Prosecutors say Rosado killed Tatro, a mother of two and grandmother, in her second-floor apartment on Charles Street in North Adams on May 28. He was arrested by law enforcement in Pittsfield several days later.

A Berkshire County grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with murder on July 28.

Prosecutors and family of Tatro said that after only a few months of marriage, Rosado told her he would kill her if she ever tried to leave him.

By that time, Tatro had allegedly suffered physical abuse at the hand of Rosado. Those close to Tatro said their relationship suffered under the weight of Rosado’s violence and drug use, leading Tatro to seek an escape.

Rosado has a history of domestic violence convictions.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's office, Rosado pleaded guilty in 2020 to strangulation and other charges related to the assault of another victim, whom prosecutors said he intimidated in phone calls from jail not to testify against him. He received a sentence of one year in jail.

The indictment moves the case to the superior court, where more serious cases including homicides are prosecuted.